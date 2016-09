Braden River blanked North Port 38-0 for a dominant win. The Pirates are now 4-0 on the year and have won 25 consecutive regular-season games.

Lakewood Ranch couldn't get anything going against a vicious Palmetto defense, recording zero first downs on the night, and lost 23-0 as a result. The Mustangs are now 0-5 this year.

The Out-of-Door Academy fell to 1-4 on the season after a 40-22 loss against Bradenton Christian.