East County Athlete of the Week: 06.07.17

Lauren Kvederis is a competitive All-Star cheerleader with the Brandon All-Stars. Her Sapphire senior level 4 team won its division at the JAMfest Cheer Super Nationals January 22 in Indianapolis. She graduated from Braden River High May 18, and will be on the University of South Florida cheer squad in the fall.

How long have you been a cheerleader?

Eight years. My best friend (Meagan Gigliotti) in fifth grade had done it for two years. She was like, 'Here's a new sport.' I was done with swimming at the time. I thought I would give it a try.

What is the appeal of cheerleading to you?

It has everything. I've danced my entire life. There's part of dance in it. It's really good. I don't have to go to the gym to lift weights because I lift people. It's just an all-around workout that keeps me in shape.

Did you play other sports in your childhood?

I tried swimming, soccer and tennis. I also did every type of dance out there.

Do you have a favorite cheerleading memory?

It was probably this year. It's not just one specific memory, it's just traveling with my mom (Mary Kvederis) to Dallas, to Indianapolis, to Atlanta, just for these big competitions. Getting to go different places. Probably Atlanta was my favorite. There's a lot to do there, and I saw hills for the first time. (Laughs). Not the first time, but like, walking up and down them. Florida is pretty flat. It's just a different environment there. All the skyscrapers and stuff. A city like that is pretty cool.

What do you say to people who dismiss cheerleading as a sport?

There's a difference between high school cheerleading and All-Star cheer. I don't think high school cheerleading is a sport. Cheering on the sidelines, that's just spirit cheer. It doesn't require any effort. All-Star cheer, however, going to competitions and having strenuous practices, that to me is as difficult as any sport out there. We practiced three days a week, four days a week before a competition, for either three or four hours. I'm a main base, so I hold the foot and lift the person. It requires a lot of strength.

What is your best skill as a cheerleader?

A standing tuck. I can literally pull one out right now. I can do them anywhere. I had to do one for USF, it was like a "challenge." Everybody had 24 hours to send a video to coaches (of them performing the move).

What is your favorite food?

Oh, this is so hard to choose. I love food. Any type of potato. You can do anything with them, they are so good. You can make them into baked potatoes, fries, mashed potatoes, it's a lot.

What hobbies do you have?

Eating. I like to read a lot of mystery novels. Kind of any book where I like the back. This is embarrassing, but I love to watch 'Cupcake Wars,' 'Chopped' and any Investigation Discovery show.

What is your dream vacation spot?

Fiji. I would love to go there, just visit the waters and the sand. It would be nice. Expensive, but nice.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

Think before you speak. My dad (Jeff Kvederis) told me that. I usually have no filter, I just speak my mind. Some people will take it the wrong way. You just have to be careful in today's world about what exactly you say. Someone might be offended. You just have to be politically correct.

When was the time you laughed the hardest?

I laugh a lot. I think most recent was coming home from Tennessee with my family. My sister (Madleen Kvederis), she was just being a goofball. I don't know, I just could not stop laughing. It went on for like five minutes. Just good family times.

Finish this sentence: "Lauren Kvederis is ... "

... A lot. (Laughs). No one word describes me. If you ask anybody, they would be like, 'She's funny, too much, loud, always asking questions, just a lot.' I can't put one word to me. I'm a lot.