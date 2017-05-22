East County Athlete of the Week: 05.24.17

Alana Kutt, a 11-year-old resident of Palm Aire, golfs on both the North Florida PGA Junior Tour and the Florida Junior Tour. She was the 2016 North Florida PGA Junior Tour Player of the Year in the girls 12-under division, and won her first Florida Junior Tour event April 22 at Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club in Valrico, shooting 87.

How long have you been playing golf?

My dad (Matthew Kutt) put a plastic club in my hand when I was 17 months old. He was a baseball coach for 18 years, but he retired when I was 5 years old to coach me.

Do you play other sports?

Well, I love horseback riding. My dad sometimes, when I have my offseason in the fall, will throw me whiffle balls. To get my running in for my training, he will have me run football patterns. It’s more fun than just running.

What is your best skill as a golfer?

My short game. I just love the short game more than anything. It’s important.

What is your favorite golf memory?

Well, I have two. My first hole-in-one, and my first even par. My hole-in-one was when I was 8 years old at the Reunion Resort Golf Course (in Kissimmee), on the Nicklaus course. It was the 16th hole and the wind was blowing. My dad gave me an 8-iron. Then the 9-iron, then the 8-iron, then the 9-iron again. I just told him to pick a club, and he gave me the 9. The ball hit the green and rolled in the hole. My first even-par 72 was in Palm Springs, Calif., at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort. The first day, I was playing really well, and I didn’t really know what my score was. I don’t check my score while I’m playing. I came in with a 72.

Do you have a favorite course?

I’ve played so many. I love all of them. I love Horseshoe Bay Resort in Texas, the Apple Rock course. Of course, Reunion, too, because I had my hole-in-one there.

Who are some golf heroes you admire?

I like some of the women’s golfers, like Paula Creamer, Michelle Wie, Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson. Also, for men, I like Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus.

Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

My favorite movie is ‘Secretariat.’ I love horses. It’s my favorite movie because I love the race. It’s the one movie I watch all the time when we’re on the road. It’s also the screensaver on my phone. My favorite TV show is the Golf Channel or ESPN.

What hobbies do you have?

I did gymnastics for a while. I do a lot of sleepovers with my friends. Cooking and baking I also like a lot.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

Have fun, and live in the moment. My dad tells me that. Everything is special and should be appreciated.

Finish this sentence: “Alana Kutt is ... ”

... Striving to become a great golfer with hard work, dedication and commitment.