East County Athlete of the Week: 05.17.17

Paige McElyea is a fifth-grader at Robert Willis Elementary. She plays for the Lakewood Ranch Chargers and helped lead the team to 27 wins and a first-place finish in the 2016-2017 Club Director’s League. McElyea scored five goals in the Sarasota Cup in April.

How long have you been playing soccer?

I’ve been playing soccer since I was around 2 or 3 years old. My grandma (Ruth Brown) got me started. She used to be a coach, and she kept training with me.

Why do you like playing soccer?

I like that it’s a team sport. Everybody has to contribute equally. You can’t just have one player doing all the work, or else you’re not going to get very far.

What is your best skill on the field?

Probably taking free kicks. I like kicking balls really far. I like trying to kick a ball with accuracy,

What is your favorite soccer memory?

The first Disney tournament I went to with Braden River Soccer Club in 2015. We all stayed in the same hotel. When we weren’t playing soccer, we would just hang around and play.

Why do you wear No. 9?

My aunt (Tiffany Brown) has played soccer, and she wore No. 9, so I like wearing it, too.

What is your favorite food?

I love fruit, and in particular blackberries. They’re sweet.

What hobbies do you have?

I like playing with my dog (Piper, a mixed breed), he’s really funny. I also like playing with the Frisbee, throwing it around.

What is your favorite TV show?

I really like the TV show “Casey Undercover.” It’s on Disney Channel.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Definitely math. I like it because you get to calculate a bunch of stuff and it interests me. I do not like reading at all. I cannot finish a book, it annoys me.

Do you have any sports heroes?

I like Cristiano Ronaldo (of Barcelona). He has these really fancy foot skills. I think he really knows how to play the game. He also donates to charities and he’s nice to his fans.

Finish this sentence, “Paige McElyea is ...”

... Not scared to be me, and very athletic.