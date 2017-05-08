East County Athlete of the Week: 05.10.17

Chris Hadley is a senior football player at Lakewood Ranch High. The defensive back signed with John Carroll University May 8.

How long have you been playing football?

I started playing when I was 4 years old. I wanted to be like my big brother (Brendan Hadley) and like my dad (Carlton Hadley). Just following in the family footsteps.

What is the appeal of football to you?

I don't even know. I have been playing all my life. It's something I love to do. It's where I release all my stress. It's my comfort zone.

Why do you wear No. 4?

It was my first number on varsity, so I stuck with it. Hopefully I get it at John Carroll (University).

What is your best skill on the field?

My tackling ability. I like to be aggressive. I'm very physical at the point of contact.

What is your favorite food?

My favorite food would be pizza. I work at Dominoes. I get barbecue sauce, chicken, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese on top.

What hobbies do you have?

I go fishing with my boys. Either we are fishing or working out, one of the two. We go fishing everywhere.

What is your dream vacation spot?

Dubai. It's fancy and it's nice. It's pretty luxurious.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

When adversity hits you, just keep going. Keep pushing through.

When was the time you laughed the hardest?

I have a good story. One time, we went fishing by the Anna Maria City pier, it was me, Jerome (Minton) and Christian (Cahueque). Christian was sitting there with his line in the water. There was this mudfish. He wasn't even trying to catch it, he was sitting there on his phone, but he pulled it up and was like, 'What is this?' Then Jerome gets up and starts running, trying to run away from the fish on these rocks. It was pretty funny.

Finish this sentence: "Chris Hadley is ... "

... The C4 era. That's a nickname my brother gave me. I'm a violent tackler, and C4 is like, explosions. The first letter of my name is 'C,' and my number is 4. He just gave it to me.