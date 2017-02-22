East County Athlete of the Week: 02.22.17

Sam Hester is a senior on the Lakewood Ranch boys basketball team. He led the program in scoring each of the previous three seasons, and his consistent play is a big reason why the Mustangs have a chance at a state championship. He had a game-high 14 points in Lakewood Ranch's 72-34 regional quarterfinal victory over Gulf Coast on Feb. 16.

How long have you been playing basketball?

I started playing competitive basketball in the fifth grade. I had before in elementary school, I just wanted to see how good I was, I guess.

What is your best skill on the court?

I anticipate well and can see what is going to happen before it happens.

What is your favorite basketball memory?

When we (MBC Elite) won the AAU National Championship in Arkansas in 2014.

Why do you wear No. 5?

When I played rec league, I just got No. 5. I always got it for some reason, I just kind of stayed with it.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Math. I'm just good at it, I guess.

What is your favorite food?

Just American food, I don't know. I don't really try much.

What hobbies do you have off the court?

I usually hang out with the team. We play a lot of different sports. We play NBA 2K on XBOX, just kind of have fun.

What is the best advice you have been given?

If you make a mistake, do not dwell on it. Just move on and do not worry about it.

When was the time you laughed the hardest?

Probably when Brock (Sisson, a senior teammate) slipped and fell on a wet spot during a game, that was so funny.

Finish this sentence: "Sam Hester is..."

...Going to win a state championship this year.