East County Athlete of the Week: 02.08.17

Pablo Vargas is a junior boys soccer player at Lakewood Ranch. He scored two goals in a 4-3 win against Palm Harbor University High School on Feb. 4, helping to send his team into the Class 5A Region 2 finals.

How long have you been playing soccer?

Honestly, my whole life. Pretty much since the day I was born. I've never done another sport. In my country (Colombia), soccer is the biggest sport.

When did you come to the United States?

It has been about three years since I got here.

What is your best skill on the field?

Just taking the ball and going up and scoring goals. That is all I do.

What is your favorite hobby?

I love playing video games like Call of Duty and FIFA.

What is your favorite movie?

I love watching Step Brothers. Great movie, so funny.

What is your favorite food?

Sushi. I love sushi.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Math. It's fun and I like playing with numbers.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Work hard. If you do not work hard you are not going to do anything. You have to work hard to accomplish your goals.

When is the time you laughed the hardest?

At the beginning of this season, I do not remember who we were playing, but I came off the field, and I said, "Coach (Vito Bavaro), my done job." English is not my first language, so I said it kind of backwards. Coach started laughing at me and I just started laughing too. It was hilarious.

Finish this sentence: "Pablo Vargas is..."

...a great person. On the field and off the field, I try to respect everyone, especially older people. You give what you want to get back.