East County Athlete of the Week: 01.11.17

Tyler O'Donoghue, an Out of Door Academy eighth-grader, plays guard for the "Blue" middle school boys basketball team. He is averaging eight points per game as of Jan. 9, and his coaches call him a great passer and a fantastic teammate.

1. When did you first start playing basketball?

It was a league called i9 two years ago with some of my friends from school. My friend, Quinn Isaac, started playing basketball before me and he said, "Tyler, you've got to come try this out, it's really fun!" and I did.

2. What is your best skill on the basketball court?

Probably getting all of my teammates involved. I love passing the ball and giving my other teammates a chance to score. Some of them don't get to play as much as they would like, and some of them may not get to shoot the ball or even touch the ball. I like to give them a chance to prove to the coach that they can actually play.

3. What is your favorite basketball memory?

My friend, William Lahners, he's on the team this year. He wasn't really playing a lot, but he got in this one time a couple games ago. I had a wide open layup, but instead I passed it back to him and he made a jump shot. It was really awesome.

4. Do you listen to music before a game?

Yeah, I have a playlist on my phone that I listen to. Either that or listen to the radio. It's a bunch of Future and Desiigner and a bunch of random stuff. I like hip-hop.

5. What is your favorite food?

Pizza! Just pepperoni, I like it pretty plain.

6. What is your favorite movie/TV show?

Right now I'm really into Fuller House on Netflix. I've been watching that a lot, and I watched the original, Full House. I love that show.

7. Who is your favorite teacher at ODA?

I like Mr. (Phil) Meyer, my math teacher. I had him last year. He is really nice. He's outgoing and just a great teacher. He always helped me whenever I needed it and if I had a question, he'd answer it. He's really informative.

8. What is the best piece of advice you have been given?

"Work hard, play hard!" My mom gave me that one. If you work hard, you really get something out of what you are doing. Then you can be rewarded by playing or getting something or hanging out with friends.

9. What is the hardest you have ever laughed?

It was on the bus last year, in seventh grade. We were going to sea camp. A couple of my friends were fighting. My friend totally punched someone and he fell down. I don't know why I laughed. He wasn't knocked out, he was fine. I laughed so hard, it was so funny.

10. Finish this sentence: "Tyler O'Donoghue is..."

...A very outgoing person. I go with the flow I guess. Anything someone needs me to do, I'll do it.

