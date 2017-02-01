East County 2017 National Signing Day roundup.

Today is football’s National Signing Day, and several recruits in the area have committed to play at schools across the country. Check back here throughout the day for an updated list of signings.

Braden River

Evan Pulawski, OL: Valdosta State University

Louis Colosimo, QB: Bryant University

Raymond Thomas, RB: Northwest Missouri State University

Deqwunn McCobb, DT: New Mexico Military Institute (JUCO)

Zack Brown, DE: St. Norbert College

Lakewood Ranch

Sam Jackson, OL: University of Central Florida

Blauvelt Georges, DB: Angelo State

Lakewood Ranch also had the following non-football athletes sign with schools: Gi Krstec, girls soccer, University of Maryland; Makenzie Fischer, girls soccer, Cumberland University; Connor Bezet, boys soccer, Southeastern University.

National Signing Day is just the start of the signing period, so more area athletes may make commitments in the coming weeks.