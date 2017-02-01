East County 2017 National Signing Day roundup
Today is football’s National Signing Day, and several recruits in the area have committed to play at schools across the country. Check back here throughout the day for an updated list of signings.
Braden River
Evan Pulawski, OL: Valdosta State University
Louis Colosimo, QB: Bryant University
Raymond Thomas, RB: Northwest Missouri State University
Deqwunn McCobb, DT: New Mexico Military Institute (JUCO)
Zack Brown, DE: St. Norbert College
Lakewood Ranch
Sam Jackson, OL: University of Central Florida
Blauvelt Georges, DB: Angelo State
Lakewood Ranch also had the following non-football athletes sign with schools: Gi Krstec, girls soccer, University of Maryland; Makenzie Fischer, girls soccer, Cumberland University; Connor Bezet, boys soccer, Southeastern University.
National Signing Day is just the start of the signing period, so more area athletes may make commitments in the coming weeks.