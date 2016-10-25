Early Longboat Key voting ends Nov. 5

Early voting for Longboat Key residents in Sarasota and Manatee counties is underway and will conclude Nov. 5.

Early voting for Longboat Key is conducted from 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections office, Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane.

Early voting for Longboaters in Manatee County will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 30, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 5, at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton; and West Manatee Fire & Rescue Administration, 6417 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.

On the Nov. 8 Election Day, Sarasota and Manatee counties offer free bus transportation to the polls.

Longboat voters in Sarasota County can cast Election Day ballots at the Town Hall of Longboat Key, 501 Bay Isles Road. Longboat Key voters in Manatee County can cast ballots at Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive.