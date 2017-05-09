+ An idea hatches

Instead of reading to her students about the animal life cycle, Tara Elementary kindergarten teacher Josephine Johnson prefers a more interactive approach.

Johnson has had 12 duck eggs incubating in her classroom. After 28 days, 11 baby ducklings are waddling around. Kiindergartener Landon McCutchan has made a new friend. "I love having ducklings at school because I like reading to them," McCutchan said. "I like holding them, too, because they feel soft."

+ Go with the green

Greenbrook's Mikaela Boelkins has her eyes focused on the color green.

She and her teammates on the Manatee Community Problem Solvers team hope Lakewood Ranch residents will participate in "Greenlight a Vet" from May 21 to May 30, in conjunction with Memorial Day. The initiative is a nationwide campaign to establish visible support for veterans by changing one light at a residence to green,

Phase 1 Lakewood Ranch homeowners associations are allowing green light bulbs in coach lamps, those attached to garages, during that time.