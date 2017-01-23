Drink This: Skinny Twister

The Skinny Twister combines tropical flavors we love with a kick of heat from whiskey. Plus, this drink is light on the liquor, making it a friendlier choice for your New Year’s resolution.

Matthew Serrano, general manager and bar chef at The Table Creekside and Philippi Creek Oyster Bar, shows you how to make one of your own.

Ingredients

1 oz. Bonnie Rose orange peel whiskey

½ oz. vanilla vodka

½ oz. pineapple juice

½ oz. orange juice

1 squeezed fresh lime

1 vanilla bean, seeds removed

Dash of club soda

Instructions