Drink This: Skinny Twister

A resolution-friendly skinny cocktail
The Skinny Twister combines tropical flavors we love with a kick of heat from whiskey. Plus, this drink is light on the liquor, making it a friendlier choice for your New Year’s resolution.
Matthew Serrano, general manager and bar chef at The Table Creekside and Philippi Creek Oyster Bar, shows you how to make one of your own.
Ingredients
- 1 oz. Bonnie Rose orange peel whiskey
- ½ oz. vanilla vodka
- ½ oz. pineapple juice
- ½ oz. orange juice
- 1 squeezed fresh lime
- 1 vanilla bean, seeds removed
- Dash of club soda
Instructions
- In a shaker, combine all ingredients except the club soda and shake well with ice
- Strain into a glass over fresh ice and finish with a spritz of club soda.
- Garnish with pineapple, cherry and an orange wedge