Drink This: Darkness Divides Manhattan

Enjoy a modern twist on a classic cocktail.
Ah, the Manhattan. It’s a classic cocktail that welcomes a creative, modern twist. With so many styles of single-batch bourbons and whiskeys, the classic deserves a new hat.
This drink pays homage to the original while kicking things up with an extra-boozy recipe.
Matthew Serrano, general manager and bar chef at The Table Creekside and Philippi Creek Oyster Bar, shows you how to make one of your own.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz. Kentucky bourbon
- ½ oz. dark cherry sugar cane
- 2 oz. Haravzsthy red zinfandel
- 3 dashes sour cherry bitters
- Jarred black cherries for garnish
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice.
- Stir well and strain into rocks glass over an ice sphere.
- Garnish with jarred black cherries and enjoy.