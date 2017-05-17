 Skip to main content
Eat and Drink
Arts and Entertainment Wednesday, May. 17, 2017 43 min ago

Drink This: Darkness Divides Manhattan

Share
Enjoy a modern twist on a classic cocktail.
by: Observer Staff

Ah, the Manhattan. It’s a classic cocktail that welcomes a creative, modern twist. With so many styles of single-batch bourbons and whiskeys, the classic deserves a new hat.

This drink pays homage to the original while kicking things up with an extra-boozy recipe.

Matthew Serrano, general manager and bar chef at The Table Creekside and Philippi Creek Oyster Bar, shows you how to make one of your own.

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ oz. Kentucky bourbon
  • ½ oz. dark cherry sugar cane
  • 2 oz. Haravzsthy red zinfandel
  • 3 dashes sour cherry bitters
  • Jarred black cherries for garnish

Instructions

  • Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. 
  • Stir well and strain into rocks glass over an ice sphere.
  • Garnish with jarred black cherries and enjoy.

Related Stories