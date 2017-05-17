Drink This: Darkness Divides Manhattan

Ah, the Manhattan. It’s a classic cocktail that welcomes a creative, modern twist. With so many styles of single-batch bourbons and whiskeys, the classic deserves a new hat.

This drink pays homage to the original while kicking things up with an extra-boozy recipe.

Matthew Serrano, general manager and bar chef at The Table Creekside and Philippi Creek Oyster Bar, shows you how to make one of your own.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz. Kentucky bourbon

½ oz. dark cherry sugar cane

2 oz. Haravzsthy red zinfandel

3 dashes sour cherry bitters

Jarred black cherries for garnish

Instructions