Downpour floods several Bradenton intersections

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about 10:30 p.m., Saturday that several intersections in the East County/Lakewood Ranch area were flooded due to steady, driving rain.

The Sheriff's Office asks that motorists avoid the areas until water subsides.

The intersections include Creekwood Boulevard/ State Road 70 East, Lockwood Ridge Road /Honore Avenue, Tara Boulevard/Linger Lodge Road, State Road 64 East/Morgan Johnson Road, Whitfield Avenue/North Tamiami Trail, and Whitfield Avenue/U.S. 301.

Among the communities that were experiencing flooded roads were Palm Aire, Tara, Rosedale, River Club and Braden Woods.



