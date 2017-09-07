Community Foundation prepares relief funds

It’s been 10 years since Stewart Stearns, then the president and CEO of Community Foundation of Sarasota County, created the Sarasota County Disaster Relief Fund.

The fund was created to provide food, clothing, shelter, medical treatment and other support to Sarasota County and the surrounding area in the wake of a disaster.

“It’s just been sitting here and fortunately we haven’t had to do anything with it,” Community Foundation Senior Vice President of Community Investment John Annis.

How to help To donate to the Sarasota County Community Foundation Sarasota County Disaster Relief Fund click here.

But with Hurricane Irma likely to make landfall in Florida over the weekend, the Foundation is activating the fund and inviting the public to donate.

“While we don’t know the path, we want to ensure we are ready for the support we know our community will give,” President and CEO Roxy Jerde said in an email to County Administrator Tom Harmer about the fund.

Should Irma cause significant damage to the area the fund will be distributed directly in the form of relief efforts or to qualified non-profit charities to use. The fund is specific to needs within Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto and Charlotte counties.

The foundation will also open another fund on Friday.

“This other fund we will put up will be more general in nature to support Hurricane Irma,” Annis said.

For those wanting to donate to general relief efforts ahead of a Florida landfall, Annis said giving blood is always proactive. Humane societies and food banks are also good places to direct donations, but also noted that it ultimately boils down to personal preference.

“We have so many wonderful nonprofits that probably all need support,” Annis said.

In the days following Hurricane Irma, Annis advised concerned residents to check the foundation’s website.

“After we will be able to do updates and tell people what specific organizations need,” Annis said.

This story is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.