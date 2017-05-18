Dr. Mark Kauffman, a member of the Downtown Improvement District board and the man who, more than anyone, has made downtown Sarasota a vibrant mid-size city, initially favored adding the above entry signage over some of the roads leading into downtown Sarasota.

But the retired physician and developer has received feedback from people he respects, urging him not to do it. Tacky, they said.

We like what DID board member Eileen Hampshire said: “The comments I get are, ‘Oh, come on, you know where downtown is.’ It’s where the big buildings are.”

We agree: Don’t do it.