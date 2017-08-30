Sarasota Bay sees record year for dolphin births

Sarasota Bay experienced its fair share of newcomers this dolphin calving season.

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, in partnership with Chicago Zoological Society’s Sarasota Dolphin Research Program, documented a record 19 births during the 2017 calving season.

Dolphins usually give birth between May and September, peaking in late spring and throughout the summer months. The dolphins calves join up to five generations of long-term Sarasota Bay inhabitants.

A release from Mote said the record year is something to celebrate. A high number of new dolphins speak to the health of Sarasota’s dolphin and the overall health of Sarasota Bay.

"Bottlenose dolphins are sentinels of the health of our coastal ecosystem in Sarasota," said Randall Wells, Sarasota Dolphin Research program director . "They breathe the same air, swim in the same waters and eat the same fish we do.”

However, with the influx of dolphins calves, Mote is encouraging boaters to remain vigilant in Sarasota Bay and surrounding waters.

Boats should stay at least 50 yards away from dolphins and follow the Coast Guard’s safe boating guidelines. Boaters are also encouraged to stow their trash on board and avoid feeding marine life.

If you see a stranded or dead dolphin in the waters of Sarasota or Manatee counties, call Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program at 988-0212.