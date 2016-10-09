'Dog' on hunt in East County

Bounty hunting legend Duane “Dog” Chapman makes a point to talk about God and Jesus with every criminal he captures. After all, he used to be one.

Chapman shared his life story Oct. 9 with attendees and members of The Source Church, off State Road 64, during regular services.

Chapman joined a gang as a teenager in the 1960s after being beaten up the first day of school, and a life of crime ensued.

“Every crime I committed, I knew (God) was watching,” Chapman said. “Maybe he was a little busy in Vietnam, I thought, and I’d do the robbery.”

His life in a dangerous motorcycle gang in Texas continued until he was convicted of first degree murder because of his affiliation with the shooter (he was not present). In prison, he found favor and was released just 18 months into a five-year sentence. His bounty hunting career, chronicled in the television shows “Dog the Bounty Hunter” and “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt,” came as a result of skills learned in prison.

“I liked how he changed his life,” East County resident Natalie Miller said.

Matt Hill, of Palmetto, agreed.

“It was neat to hear where he’s been, where’s come from,” he said. “It doesn’t matter your background, you can always make the change.”