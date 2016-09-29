Dog the Bounty Hunter finds way to East County

A nationally recognized bounty hunter will make his way to East County, but not on a chase for a criminal.

Duane “Dog” Chapman and his wife, Beth, will speak Oct. 9, at The Source Church, 5412 East State Road 64 E., Bradenton.

Duane Chapman is known for his A&E reality show, “Dog the Bounty Hunter” and its followup, “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt” on CMT.

Considered one of the greatest bounty hunters in the world by many, this ex-con-turned-icon is credited with more than 8,000 captures throughout the course of his 40-year bounty hunting career. He has been responsible for the capture of notable high profile criminals such as Quinton Wortham, The Capital Hill rapist and Max Factor Cosmetics heir Andrew Luster who was wanted on 87 counts of rape. The infamy of Luster’s capture soon led to many high-profile television appearances and later, the long-running reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter.”

"Having the Chapmans at The Source is a great community outreach opportunity for us,” The Source pastor, Rev. Ralph Hoehne said. "We are always excited to reach our community in different ways and we know their story is a powerful one to be shared."

The Chapmans will speak at The Source’s 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services Oct. 9.

Dog is the author of two bestselling books “Where Mercy is Shown, Mercy is Given” and his memoir, “You Can Run But You Can't Hide.”

For information, visit tapintothesource.com.