Diverging diamond still a bit rough in Lakewood Ranch

Although traffic seemed to have little trouble finding its way through the new diverging diamond interchange at University Parkway and Interstate 75 on Sunday after it first opened, it hasn't been completely smooth sailing.

Saturday and early Sunday morning rains delayed the planned opening of the diverging diamond about five hours to noon on Sunday. On Sunday afternoon. cars were backed up at the interchange as traffic was sluggish.

It took about 15 minutes to drive University Parkway from North Cattlemen Road on the west side of I-75 to Lake Osprey Drive on the east side. Cars routinely waited through two or three red lights at the same signal.

Once cars were released either east or west under I-75, traffic flowed smoothly.

The time to negotiate the interchanged was less on Monday morning despite rush hour traffic as it took about 10 minutes to drive University Parkway between North Cattlemen Road and Lake Osprey Drive.

The new pattern allows only traffic to flow in one direction under I-75. Traffic in the opposite direction waits at the red light. Also, both directions of traffic on University Parkway shift to the left side of the roadway while going through the interchange. Traffic entering and exiting the interstate does not have to cross traffic while making left-hand turns.

Minor construction, including final asphalt, striping, median work, guard rails and sound walls will continue through August.

The $74.5 million diverging diamond project should be complete prior to the 2017 World Rowing Championships to be held in September at Nathan Benderson Park, as scheduled.