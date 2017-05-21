Diverging diamond opening delayed

Due to rain overnight, the Diverging Diamond interchanged won't be open until noon Sunday, a delay of about five hours.

A Florida Highway Patrol report states, "University Parkway is currently closed under I-75 to complete the last minute work. All traffic in both directions on University Parkway is currently being diverted to I-75 at the interchange. Drivers exiting from northbound I-75 cannot travel west on University Parkway. Drivers exiting from southbound I-75 cannot travel east on University Parkway."