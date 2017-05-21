 Skip to main content
The diverging diamond interchange won&#39; t open until noon on Sunday due to overnight rains.
East County Sunday, May. 21, 2017 1 hour ago

Diverging diamond opening delayed

Overnight rain delays opening until approximately noon
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Due to rain overnight, the Diverging Diamond interchanged won't be open until noon Sunday, a delay of about five hours.

A Florida Highway Patrol report states, "University Parkway is currently closed under I-75 to complete the last minute work.  All traffic in both directions on University Parkway is currently being diverted to I-75 at the interchange.  Drivers exiting from northbound I-75 cannot travel west on University Parkway.  Drivers exiting from southbound I-75 cannot travel east on University Parkway."

 

