Diverging diamond interchange project remains on schedule

Construction on the $75.3 million diverging diamond interchange University Parkway, which began in August 2015, will be finished on schedule.

The Florida Department of Transportation today announced the project will be completed by July 2017, before the World Rowing Championships take pace at the nearby Nathan Benderson Park. Further, beginning in November of that year, the state will start landscape beautification on the finished DDI project. FDOT officials said they are thrilled with how the ambitious project — the first of its kind in Florida —has progressed and are excited to see the end result.

“It’s cool,” said Brian Bolla, public information director for the state agency. “I've been to a couple of these structures in other places that I've traveled, and it eliminates so much congestion. This project is going fantastic, due to the dedicated team members. Even with all of the weather and and stuff, they still managed to get the job done — really a testament to how hard they've been working.

At today’s Manatee County Commission meeting, FDOT officials presented an update on future and current transportation projects. In addition to the update on the DDI project, FDOT will begin its update of I-75 at S.R. 64, in which contractors will widen the interchange, create wider ramps and construct new bike lanes and sidewalks on S.R. 64.

At the intersection of I-75 and S.R. 70, the transportation agency is planning a $119 million project to widen the interchange and the state road from east of Tara Boulevard to west of 87th Street for more turn lanes. FDOT expects to have funding earmarked for the project by Fiscal 2018.

Commissioners also heard an update on the upcoming project at S.R. 70 and Greenbrook Boulevard, which will begin in February. FDOT will install a traffic signal and new street lighting, along with pedestrian signals and Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations.