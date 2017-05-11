Longboat Key P&Z Board postpones height discussion

Discussion of exceptions to Longboat Key’s 30-foot height limit for single-family homes, once scheduled for the Planning and Zoning Board meeting on May 16, has been postponed, according to Planning, Zoning and Building Director Alaina Ray.

At the board’s meeting in April, members requested town staff provide the board with the opinion of an elevator expert to determine whether or not the town must permit as exceptions to the height limit structures that house elevators and related equipment.

Ray said the discussion has been postponed to the June 20 Planning and Zoning Board meeting “due to the time needed to secure the information requested by the board.”

Residents of neighborhoods such as Country Club Shores and Longbeach Village are petitioning against exceptions to the Key’s 30-foot height limit for single-family homes.

Construction of a new home at 585 Halyard Lane in Country Club Shores prompted residents to get involved. Located atop the two-story home is a structure that features an elevator shaft and a stairwell. Many of the surrounding homes are single-story, amplifying the difference.

The agenda for Tuesday’s 9 a.m. Planning and Zoning Board meeting, which includes discussion of the town’s sign code and land development code, can be found here.