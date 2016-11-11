Sarasota County mirrored national voting trends Tuesday, as formerly Democratic-voting rural precincts chose Donald Trump as the next U.S. President while the more urban city of Sarasota chose Hillary Clinton.

Trump managed to flip Precincts 317, 339 and 341, which includes Myakka State Forest and parts of the city of North Port, that had leaned toward President Barack Obama in the 2008 and 2012 general elections. Clinton turned Precincts 121, 223 and 203, the latter of which covers Golden Gate Point and most of downtown.

See the interactive map below to find out how your precinct voted in the 2016 election.