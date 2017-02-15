Designing Daughters will begin strategic partnership with Roskamp Foundation

Two of Sarasota’s most recognized philanthropic organizations will come together March 1 to begin maximizing their fundraising efforts for local charities.

Designing Daughters is a group of young philanthropists who strive to stress the importance of giving back to their community by providing local nonprofits with grants, and the Roskamp Foundation is a private foundation that raises money for neurodegenerative and neuropsychological disease research (much of which is done at the Roskamp Institute in Sarasota).

According to a press release by Nikki Taylor, president and CEO of Taylor & Co. LLC., the two organizations have long contemplated a professional relationship, and the transition feels very natural because Designing Daughters of Sarasota was originally conceived by not only Founder Shelley Lister but also Roskamp Foundation Co-Trustee Diane Roskamp.

“Designing Daughters of Sarasota continues to serve and enrich our community,” says Roskamp. “The Roskamp Foundation’s progressive mission and DD’s mission are similar because we both believe in investing in our community and fostering an environment where young talent can thrive. We feel so fortunate that DD has selected us as their community partner and look forward to working together in the years to come.’’

Incoming Designing Daughters President Elli Baldwin agrees and adds that the partnership will allow Designing Daughters members to allot more time and energy on fundraising and less on the logistics of running a large-scale philanthropic organization.

‘’Designing Daughters is now that much stronger with the support of The Roskamp Foundation,” says Baldwin. “Being under the Roskamp umbrella will allow us to focus more on raising funds and giving grants and focus less on internal and administrative functions. We are very grateful and honored by this relationship.”

The partnership will allow Designing Daughters to remain running as it has been, but with the help of Roskamp Foundation staff who can more easily focus on administrative tasks than the members of Designing Daughters, which is an all volunteer-run operation. This will allow Designing Daughters to grow its mission of strategic granting.