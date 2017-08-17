A proposed hotel on South Tamiami Trail near the south bridge to Siesta Key faces difficulties similar to those experienced by other nearby proposals.

Peachtree Hotel Group is proposing the 93-room, four-story hotel on about 2.4 acres in the 6100 block of Tamiami Trail, according to their pre-submittal application. However, the hotel's proposed location has a maximum density of 26 hotel rooms per acre, which would allow for 62 rooms on the property, the Development Review Committee told the applicant on Aug. 17.

Lee Shuman, Director of Project Management for Peachtree, was told the only way around the requirement was a special exception granted by the County Commission or buying more land.

This is the same issue that Benderson Development is running into in its efforts to build the Siesta Promenade, which would include a hotel.

Shuman said the group recently opened a Hampton Inn in Sarasota County near the Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport, but in a different zoning classification, and was hoping to expand near Siesta Key. But the requirements along South Tamiami could be a deal-breaker.

“The density requirement is the biggest issue obviously,” Shuman said. “When you have to buy more land, it’s more cost, and so if you don’t buy the more land and you use less land, there’s less guest rooms. So you’re kind of in that Catch-22 from a financial model.”

Shuman, who has overseen the construction of hotels in other Florida counties, said a 2.5-acre lot is typically big enough for a 100-room hotel.

If Peachtree Group decides to move forward, the hotel would likely be another Hampton Inn, Shuman said. The group is ready to start building right away, in a perfect world. But if they choose to attempt to increase the density permitted on the area, that process would be lengthy, and include neighborhood workshops, staff review of an application and several public hearings — the same process that Benderson Development is going through for the Siesta Promenade hotel.

The other option — buying more land — presents its own obstacles. The current proposal is pieced together on three parcels, and finding owners who are willing to sell can be a challenge, Shuman said. Two of the three lots are currently occupied by restaurants Pho 101 and New Dynasty. The other has a building with a "for lease" sign.

In addition to an exception for the density, the developer would also have to seek a special exception for the building’s height. At four stories, it would likely exceed the 35-feet maximum for which the area is zoned.

Shuman isn’t sure what the group will do moving forward.

“[The density] is based upon acreage and it isn’t conducive to hotel development,” Shuman said after meeting with the DRC. “That’s the big takeaway from the meeting today.”