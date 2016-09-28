Daniel Tosh brings charity stand-up comedy tour to Van Wezel

Comedian Daniel Tosh, host and producer of the Comedy Central television series "Tosh.0," will perform two sets at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Saturday, Nov. 26, as part of his sixth annual "Tosh Saves the World Charity Show" tour.

Proceeds from the performances, scheduled for 7 and 9:30 p.m., will benefit charity. Tickets are priced at $79.83 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

Special guests for the shows include Todd Glass, Greg Hahn and Eddie Gossling.

Call 953-3368, or visit VanWezel.org for more information.