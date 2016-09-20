Dairy Queen planned for Stickney Point

Last week, the Sarasota County Planning Commission unanimously endorsed comprehensive plan changes to allow a Dairy Queen and more than 3,500 square feet of of retail near an intersection already under scrutiny because of nearby redevelopment projects.

Ontario, Canada-based J.C. Group plans to put the new retail center next to the Firestone on Stickney Point Road, which sits east of the thoroughfare’s intersection with South Tamiami Trail on Couver Drive. According to a staff report, the new development would add 448 vehicle trips to adjacent roadways.

Sarah McGuire, a Realtor with Michael Saunders & Co. who has owned a duplex on Couver for more than a decade, was the lone dissenting neighbor included in the Sept. 15 staff report.

“It’s already a cut-through street,” said McGuire. “Cars come barreling down there and you can barely get in and out of the driveways.”

She is also concerned about traffic from construction trucks if the County Commission ultimately approves the comprehensive plan changes to allow the new retail center.

The nearby Siesta Promenade proposal, which as drawn the ire of residents concerned about traffic on Stickney Point, will lead to more drivers searching for shortcuts to avoid the South Tamiami and U.S. 41 intersection, McGuire said.

On Aug. 22, Benderson Development filed an application to rezone the 24-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Stickney Point and South Tamiami to commercial general. The developer’s plans include 506 residential units, a 150-room hotel and 140,000 square feet of commercial space less than 1,000 feet from the proposed Dairy Queen.

Both projects require action from the County Commission, but McGuire said she’s disheartened that there isn’t a larger backlash against the Dairy Queen proposal, and doesn’t plan to continue fighting the development. Still, she said the county should consider putting speed bumps on Couver to discourage cut-through traffic.

“I’m not anti-growth,” McGuire said. “I know you’re not going to stop it, but you can at least be diligent and think things through.”