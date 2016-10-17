Crews remove truck from water near Coon Key Bridge

UPDATE: The truck has been removed and all four lanes of the Coon Key Bridge are now open, the Sarasota Police Department said.

The department did not share the identity of the driver, but said he would be cited for careless driving.

PREVIOUSLY: Authorities are responding to a single-vehicle accident at the Coon Key Bridge after a truck drove over the westbound lanes and into the water this morning.

The driver of the box truck is safe, according to a Sarasota Police Department press release. Officers are directing westbound traffic over the bridge and investigating how to remove the truck from the water.

Although no roads are closed, the police department advised motorists to find an alternate route if possible.

Crews originally planned to remove the truck at 2 p.m., but that effort was delayed to coordinate the logistics of the removal with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Around 3:45 p.m., crews officially began removing the truck from the water. The Sarasota County Fire Department worked to clear leaked fuel from the water and the road before the truck was transported off the bridge.