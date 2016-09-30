County lifts no-swim advisory at Longboat Key and Siesta beaches

Sarasota County lifted a no-swim advisory for Siesta Beach and Longboat Key beach today, but the warnings are still in effect for Turtle, Nokomis and North Jetty beaches.

The county issued the warning yesterday after officials observed higher-than-acceptable levels of enterococcus bacteria. Today, those officials received test results that showed satisfactory bacteria levels at Siesta and Longboat Key.

Health officials believe the red tide algae bloom off the coast of Sarasota likely contributed to the elevated bacteria levels. A red tide advisory remains in place for all county beaches.