County to consider new Siesta Key parkland

As the conflict between public and private interests continues at the north end of Beach Road, Sarasota County may acquire two lots nearby for a new access to Siesta Key Beach.

The County Commission next week will consider whether to negotiate to buy 162 Beach Road and 168 Beach Road, both of which are vacant lots fronting the Gulf of Mexico. Owners of the former property, which sits behind the Village, have tried unsuccessfully to develop the land three times since 2009.

County staff need approval to start negotiations for the land, which appraisals have valued at a combined $2.5 million assuming the lots are buildable, and that valuation drops to $676,000 if the lots cannot be developed, according to a draft memo to commissioners. Funding for the purchase would come from the Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program.

If acquired, the county may add parking, a beach access path and educational signage to the 0.37-acre dune habitat.

“As the island has developed since the early 1900s, public access to the beaches has become increasingly limited and the demand for public beach access has increased,” according to a work plan for island beach accesses. “The acquisition of beach access lands on Siesta Key would further enhance public access to Siesta’s beaches.”

Ronald and Sania Allen purchased the land at 162 Beach Road for $5.4 million, and applied for a variance to allow coastal construction of a new home, swimming pool and deck. The county denied the application.

Over the next three years, commissioners denied subsequent applications, each for smaller home than the previous. Land use attorney Bill Merrill, representing the Allens, implied litigation may follow if the application was denied, and mentioned the county may be forced to buy the land.

The county would have to go through a similar permitting process to build anything on the lots if they are targeted for purchase.