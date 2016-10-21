County Commission â€” District 1: Fredd â€˜Glossieâ€™ Atkins

Age: 64

Hometown: Sarasota, FL

Previous political offices: Sarasota city commissioner, 4 terms; city of Sarasota mayor, 3 times

Political party: Republican

About: As a lifelong Floridian and resident of Sarasota County, I have had the pleasure of serving my community in several capacities. In addition to serving as an elected official, I have worked in both the social service and the education communities. My wife and I have six children, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. I also share in the care of my mother, who will be 99 years old this year.

Why do you want to serve on the County Commission?

I want to serve on the Sarasota County Commission because I am committed to ensuring the quality of life that families in Sarasota deserve. The invaluable experience I gained during a decade of work as a Sarasota City Commissioner is in line with the present needs of our county. I served during a critical time of growth and development in the city, where issues like intergovernmental relations, transportation, environmental sensitivity and smart growth were in the forefront. My commitment to my constituents and the process is unmatched.

What are the top three issues facing Sarasota County that the commissioner would have to address in your term?

I feel the most serious problem facing our county is the result of the disrespect shown the 2020 and the 2050 comprehensive plans, as carried out by the actions of our present County Commission. These actions do not support a smart growth philosophy. To correct this, I would first go back to these plans and reevaluate them with citizen input. I would also plan for sustainable economic goals for Sarasota County by implementing jobs and by not overdeveloping the land.

Sarasotans need to be able to live where they work; housing that is affordable to residents at all ages and stages of life is important to the balance in any community. We will need to work to increase the affordable living spaces so people employed in our county can enjoy the benefits of Sarasota’s quality of life.

Civility and cooperation between the county and municipalities in resolving these and other issues.

Homelessness is a big issue in Sarasota County. What’s your stance on the county’s pursuit of a come-as-you-are homeless shelter and a jail diversion program?

We have a great concern with homelessness in Sarasota County. With the past several years of struggle, the Sarasota City Commission and the County Commission together have developed plans that, at some point, will be the best in the state of Florida. These plans got disjointed during the public discourse, but I believe the need for a come-as-you-are shelter and a jail diversion program are both integral parts to meeting the needs of homeless men and women in our communities. Critical to the model will be mental-health and substance abuse counseling, as well as life skills, budgeting, etc. Collaboration between the governments, and public/private partnerships will make the difference in this mission.

What does the county need to do to help create more affordable housing?

The county should address this need first by holding those who choose to develop new property to the requirements the County Commission approved many years ago.