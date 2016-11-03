Country Club Village home tops local sales at $1.45 million

A home in Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Stephen Foster and Marilyn Foster, trustees, sold the home at 7032 Lacantera Circle to Gary Miller and Susan Wetzel Miller, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,450,000. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,620 square feet of living area.

Henley

Ryan Beck, of Sarasota, sold his home at 6924 Cumberland Terrace to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, trustee, for $911,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,700 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2007.

Esplanade

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5013 Benito Court to Michael and Diane Vranich, of St. Louis, for $836,100. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,852 square feet of living area.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Donald and Margaret Forster sold their home at 10103 Discovery Terrace to Barbara Penney (2016) House Trust for $715,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,889 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $941,700 in 2004.

Country Club Village

Frederick and Carol Wicks, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7018 Kingsmill Court to James and Brenda Binder, of Lakewood Ranch, for $655,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,678 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $627,900 in 2013.

Richard and Gretchen Dupee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8230 Championship Court to William and Donna Barrineau, of Lakewood Ranch, for $635,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $810,000 in 2005.

Raymond and Wendy Last, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6801 Turnberry Isle Court to Anthony Lee and Patti Lynn Stracher, of Stamford, Conn., for $567,800. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,481 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,100 in 2010.

Jere and Patricia Marciniak sold their home at 7424 Wexford Court to Monaca and Eric Onstad, of Bradenton, fro $311,000. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,718 square feet of living area.

River Club South

Sheri Barker, of Sarasota, sold her home at 9505 Old Hyde Park Place to Michael and Shara Canaday, of Bradenton, for $625,000. Built in 2000, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,641 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2015.

Cypress Creek Estates

William and Donna Barrineau, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6109 Ninth Ave. Circle N.E., to Michael and Karen Lewis, and Anita Misso, of Bradenton, for $585,000. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2012.

Treymore at the Villages of Palm Aire

Marco and Dana Buchbinder, of Weston, Mass., sold their home at 7119 Treymore Court to George and Carolyn Lockwood, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,493 square feet of living area.

River Club North

George and June Copeland, of Portsmouth, United Kingdom, sold their home at 6706 Pinehurst Place to Lori Rodgers, and Peggy Rodgers, of Bradenton, for $509,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,050 square feet of living area.

Riverdale Revised

DeSotoBrazil LLC sold the home at 3619 Fourth Ave. N.E., to Andy Chi and Amy Van, of Bradenton, for $468,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,046 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $321,300 in 2011.

Uwe Vieregge and Christel Kirchoff-Vieregge, of Lemgo, Germany, sold their home at 4715 Starboard Drive to Jody and Debra Dado, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,279 square feet of living area.

Roxane Kerr, of Reston, Va., sold the home at 311 Americas Cup Blvd., to Kenneth and Ann Meyer, of Buffalo, N.Y., for $289,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,061 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $226,000 in 2012.

Greenbrook Village

Kenneth and Laura Solomon, of Helotes, Texas, sold their home at 6403 Indigo Bunting Place to Stacey Thornton, of Lakewood Ranch, for $420,500. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,772 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,700 in 2003.

Windsong Acres

Clark Ghiselin Jr. and Kim Ghiselin, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1205 111th St. E., to Laurence and Margaret Blake, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,782 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $213,000 in 1998.

The Lagoon at Tidewater Preserve

Richard and Donna Hibbard, of Bradenton, sold their Unit C condominium at 1041 Riverscape St., to Mark Mason and Rosemarie Mason, trustees, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $256,400 in 2013.

Riverdale

Duetsche Bank National Trust Co., trustee, sold the home at 315 41st St. N.E., to Sabal Palm Bank as Custodian for Peter Anastos Self-Directed IRA for $380,500. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,164 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,100 in 1998.

Greyhawk Landing

John Unger Jr., of Jupiter, sold his home at 222 Petrel Trail to Brad and Denise Lesowitz, of Longwood, for $380,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 3,059 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $482,700 in 2005.

Summerfield Village

Charles and Tatiana Chaput, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12210 Summer Meadow Drive to Gretchen Rachles, of Lakewood Ranch, for $364,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,188 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2012.

Riverwalk Village

Adrian and Stephanie Olivo, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 11008 Star Rush Place to John and Stacey Byers, of Bradenton, for $363,500. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2007.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Barry and Judith Paxton, trustees, of Columbus, Ohio, sold the home at 4941 Creekside Trail to Gwendolyn and Raymond Maurer, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,300 in 2000.

Chaparral

Vincenzo and Carmen Anzellini, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5909 Sandstone Ave. to Robert Duncan and Edward Antoon, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,095 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2002.

Mill Creek

Larry and Deborah Robinson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 615 133rd St. E., to Charles and Chelsea Whitfield, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,298 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2014.

Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club

Carol Brown, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7438 Fairlinks Court to Frederick McCarrick, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,084 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,400 in 1991.

Water Oak

Edward Bastic, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6725 64th Terrace E., to Anne Juola, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,095 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $248,000 in 2012.

Braden Woods

James and Joyce Bennett, of Noblesville, Ind., sold their home at 9007 63rd Ave. E., to Michael and Kristie Duff fro $329,900. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,802 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $114,000 in 1995.

Central Park

Kristi Ford, of Bradenton, sold her home at 12220 Longview Lake Circle to Jonathan Kappa and Juliana Jiannuzzi, of Bradenton, for $326,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,865 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,200 in 2014.

Robert and Dorothy Lerman, of Stirling, N.J., sold their home at 11833 Forest Park Circle to Douglas and Deane Mattoon, of Lakewood Ranch, for $320,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,136 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,700 in 2012.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Mandy and Robert Hinton, of Bradenton, sold their home at 222 Heritage Isles Way to Todd and Michele Benedict, of Bradenton, for $319,900. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,776 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2014.

Garrett and Patricia Littlejohn sold their home at 259 Heritage Isles Way to Robert and Jean Gianoni, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,961 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,500 in January.

Vintage Creek

Yuri and Jurate Soyferman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7994 Monticello Lane to Lena Mamone, of Sarasota, for $319,900. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,339 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2014.

River Woods

Robert and Deborah Whalen, of Grand Island, N.Y., sold their home at 11401 28th St. Circle E., to James Dixon and Pamela Whitehouse, of Palmetto, for $319,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,416 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,900 in 2012.

Sabal Harbour

Paul and Margaret Marett, of Jersey, United Kingdom, sold their home at 4722 Cayo Costa Place to CJMONTAUK LLC for $300,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,382 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2005.

Arbor Lakes

SDS Real Estate Solutions LLC sold the home at 6915 Stetson St. Circle to Craig and Sonya Perry, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,726 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in July.

Coach Homes at River Strand

David and Virginia McCabe sold their Unit 7303 condominium at 7014 Grand Estuary Trail to William and Cynthia Cannon, of Fishers, Ind., for $279,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in March.

Peridia

James Bullock, of Port Huron, Mich., sold the home at 4041 Murfield Drive E. to Mary Angell, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $152,000 in 2013.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Edgardo and Rosana Rosso, trustees, of Pasadena, Calif., sold the home at 7159 Chatum Light Run to Orlando and Lilia Maldonado, of Bradenton, for $242,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,214 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2014.

Jacqueline and Brian Overton, of Seminole, sold their home at 7123 Montauk Point Crossing to Frank Smith and Abby Truesdell, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 2011.

The Watch at Waterlefe

Rick and Pamela Elliott, of St. Johns, Canada, sold their Unit 17-A condominium at 927 River Basin Court to George and Ruth Harenchar, of New York City, for $239,900. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,666 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2008.

Heritage Harbour

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 6728 Willowshire Way to Kristal Meisinger, of Bradenton, for $239,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,554 square feet of living area.

River Isles

Kellie Childers, of Bradenton, sold her home at 1414 Oakleaf Blvd. to Robert and Cheryl Allan, of Bradenton, for $238,500. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,100 in 2015.

Terry Hedgspeth, trustee, of Goodyear, Ariz., sold the home at 4102 Lakewood Ave. to Joel Sparhawk, of Bradenton, for $205,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,692 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 1997.

River Place

PennyMac Corp. sold the home at 6833 74th St. Circle E., to Kevin and Lauren Fuller, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,753 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,000 in 2004.

Creekwood Townhomes

M/I Homes of Tampa LLC sold the home at 7814 52nd Terrace E., to Susan Cooke, of Bradenton, for $225,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,624 square feet of living area.

Pine Trace

Elizabeth McNulty and Noema Santos sold their Unit 10 condominium at 7837 Pine Trace Drive to Fran Thomas, of Sarasota, for $225,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,662 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2007.

NORTH MANATEE

Parrish

Stephen and Debra Gregson, trustees, sold the home at 5807 Spencer Parrish Road to Lesley Cox Equestrian LLC for $605,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,739 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $732,600 in 2005.

Oakleaf Hammock

Gustavo and Isabella Doria, of Parrish, sold their home at 6922 47th Court E., to Curtis Gibson and Lima Mohammed, of Ellenton, for $491,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,935 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $398,700 in 2008.

KTED1 LLC sold the home at 4009 70th Ave. E., to Troy and Heidi Schroeder, of Ellenton, for $305,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,468 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2012.

North Wilderness

Norman and Pamela Fitzgerald sold their home at 2933 Wilderness Blvd. E., to Gail Desio, of Parrish, for $485,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,956 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2012.

Twin Rivers

Michael and Joaris Price, of Bradenton, sold their home at 3404 155th Ave. E., to Michael and Tracey Westberry, of Parrish, for $435,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,667 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $348,500 in 2004.

River’s Reach

Roy and Flora Andersen, of Parrish, sold their home at 1539 Hickory View Circle to Dennis and Marcia Shump, of Parrish, for $420,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,591 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2008.

Parkwood Lakes

Mary Brock and Marella and Charles Lutes, of Palmetto, sold their home at 8918 30th St. E., to Craig and Santina Westbrook, of Parrish, for $346,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,636 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,000 in 2008.

Ancient Oaks

Veronica Feliciano and Jill Fischberg sold their home at 5397 90th Ave. Circle E., to William and Courtney Masel, of Parrish, for $345,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,342 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,000 in 2012.

Harrison Ranch

Laurence and Margaret Blake and Jennifer Blake, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9814 46th Court E., to William Vogt and Diane Vogt, trustees, of Parrish, for $286,000. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 3,249 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $256,300 in 2013.

Michael and Tracey Westberry, of Parrish, sold their home at 5826 100th Ave. E., to Michael and Virginia Kennedy, of Parrish, for $259,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,209 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $217,000 in 2014.

Creekside Preserve

Anthony and Christine Papa, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8963 39th Circle E., to Mark and Kay George, of Parrish, for $259,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,112 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $203,900 in 2013.

Copperstone

Timothy Rice and Dorothy Allen-Rice sold their home at 7902 110th Ave. E., to Kelly Benton, of Parrish, for $240,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,850 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $202,500 in 2013.

Charles and Chelsea Whitfield, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7913 112th Ave. E., to Kathleen Chiaravalloti, of Parrish, for $236,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,850 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2012.

Forest Creek

Jacob Bartush sold his home at 4509 Summerlake Circle to Lorrey and Alice Bianchi, of Parrish, for $230,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,100 in 2014.

Covered Bridge Estates

Donald and Rhonda Nolte, of Parrish, sold their home at 6319 Laurel Creek Trail to FREO Florida LLC for $226,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,061 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2003.

Aberdeen

Michael and Carol Folkner and Kory Hudson, of Parrish, sold their home at 4179 101st Ave. E., to David Rodriguez, of Lakeland, for $216,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,733 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 2012.