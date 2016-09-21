Cops Corner_9.20.16

Sept. 7

Separate parties

2:42 p.m. – 2300 block of GMD

Assault: Police responded to a heated discussion with possible assault over parking. A witness told police the suspect approached the victim while he was hooking a paint trailer to a truck. The suspect was “going crazy” and loudly cursing the victim, according to the witness. The suspect told police the victim had been asked four hours ago by a female resident to move his trailer to a service area. He said it angered him because he felt it unacceptable to “disrespect a female.” The woman who made the request confirmed his story and said the “worker” had no right to park where he did. No charges were filed because no assault could be confirmed.

Sept. 11

Water woes

2:32 a.m. — 500 block of Golf Links Lane

Public Service: After a report of water running from a lawn over a rear seawall, a Longboat Key officer discovered the home was a seasonal residence, and homeowner could not be reached. The officer found the leak at a sprinkler and worked with town utilities workers to shut it off. The homeowner was notified by voicemail. The case was closed.

Rude awakening

6:46 a.m. — 7000 block of Lois Avenue

Suspicious Vehicle: A 57-year-old Fort Myers woman and 48-year-old Fort Myers man were awakened while sleeping in their legally parked 2011 Kia sedan after a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. The subjects told a Longboat Key police officer they were waiting until daylight to repair their deflated dinghy. Their boat, “The Blonde,” was moored in Sarasota Bay near the Linley Street boat ramp. Case closed.

No foul play

9:23 a.m. — 3300 block of Bayou Road

Home Burglar Alarm: Residential alarm, interior motion sensors, exterior doors and windows were all checked after alarm. No key holder responded. The case was closed.

Sept. 12

No answers

12:20 a.m. – 6900 block of Longboat Drive South

Suspicious Circumstance: A blue Marin men’s bicycle valued at $50 and a locked black iPhone phone valued at $300 and nearly drained of battery power were found after a caller reported seeing them in the roadway. After searching nearly 90 minutes, two Longboat Key police officers were unable to find anyone to claim the valuables. No blood was near the items, and the bike did not appear to have been in a crash, according to the police report. The items were taken to evidence lockers. The case is open.