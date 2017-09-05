Cops Corner: Sarasota 9.7.17

Aug. 30

TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES

7:50 p.m. — 1500 block of Eighth Street

Suspicion: The manager of a residential complex received a call from several tenants who said there was an unknown vehicle in the parking lot. The manager said the car did not belong to any tenants, and she did not recognize the driver. The manager wanted the man to leave. An officer made contact with the driver, who said he pulled into the parking lot because he was having issues with his phone and was trying to look up some information. The driver said he did not realize it was a private parking lot, and said he would leave and deal with his phone issue later.

Aug. 31

DIRTY MONEY

6:59 a.m. — 1700 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: An employee at a store reported that a man came into a store attempting to purchase candy. The man allegedly tried to buy the candy with paper money that was covered in fecal matter. When the employee told the man she would not accept his money, he became irate, threw the candy on the floor and walked out. The employee told an officer she wanted the man to be barred from he property if he tried to return.

DIAMONDS AREN’T FOREVER

4:34 p.m. — 1100 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: A man complained that he was having issues with a ring he purchased from a pawn shop. The man paid $575 for the ring, which was promoted as 14-karat gold with multiple diamonds. After he bought the ring, the man said one of the diamonds chipped, and that they were not real. An employee at the shop told the man he would take down his information and have his manager contact him the next day. The man provided his information and left the store without further incident.