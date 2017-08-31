Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.31.17

Aug. 25

BREAK-UP CALL

1:26 a.m. — 3400 block of Camino Real

Dispute: A man reported that his ex-girlfriend was causing a disturbance at his house. The man said he broke up with his ex-girlfriend that day. Later, he said, she showed up at his house and started pounding on the doors and windows. The ex-girlfriend left the area when the man called the police. An officer made contact with the ex-girlfriend, who said she was upset the man was living at that house because his roommate uses drugs. She said she understood he is an adult who can live where he wants, and that she is done with him and will leave him alone.

SCOOT AWAY

3:50 p.m. — 200 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A man reported that a driver in a truck was yelling at him as he drove his scooter down the street. The man was on his scooter when the truck pulled up behind him, and the driver yelled at him to get off the road. Stopped in traffic, the driver of the truck got out of his vehicle and began walking toward the man, so the man pulled out of traffic and down a side road on his scooter. The man said he got back behind the truck to get his license plate, a which point the driver got out of his truck again. The man drove away again and called the police. The man gave the police the license plate information he took down, but it did not match any vehicle when the police searched.

LIGHT WORK

6:35 p.m. — 1100 block of North Gulfstream Avenue

Suspicion: A resident at a condominium told a maintenance worker in her building that a man was trying to remove a lamppost from the ground on the street. Officers were not able to find a man matching the description given in the area, and the lamppost in question was not damaged.

LOUD LULLABIES

11:57 p.m. — 2200 block of Arlington Street

Noise complaint: A man called the police to complain about loud music coming from his neighbor’s house. The man said this is an ongoing issue and that he just wanted the neighbor to turn the music down. An officer was able to locate the house where the music was coming from and made contact with the neighbor. The neighbor appeared to be highly intoxicated. The neighbor said he had gone to bed and forgot to turn his music off. The neighbor agreed to turn the music off without incident.