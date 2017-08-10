Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.10.17

July 29

NO FAIR

9:16 p.m. — 5100 block of Ocean Boulevard

Disturbance: The manager of a nightclub reported that two men started to yell and attempted to push him in front of the business. The men said they got upset because the manager asked them to leave the business. The men said they thought that wasn't fair and that they should be allowed to stay. A deputy informed them that the manager had a right to refuse them service on private property.

Aug. 4

GETTING CHIPPY

6:04 p.m. — 1100 block of North Tuttle Avenue

Dispute: A woman complained that an employee at a convenience store charged her for two bags of chips instead of one. The woman asked for a refund, but the employee refused. The employee said that the woman’s grandson took two bags of chips, not one. The employee notified his manager about the woman’s complaint and gave the woman his manager’s contact information. An officer told the woman he could not force the store to give her a refund, but that he would document the incident.

Aug. 5

OUT OF ORDER

3:21 a.m. — 800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A man complained about the service he got at a fast food restaurant. He told an officer that he walked up to the drive-thru window and they refused to serve him because he wasn’t in a car. The man went back through the drive-thru in his car. They took his order, but the man said they got his order wrong. When the man went through the drive-thru for a third time, he said they refused to serve him again. An employee at the restaurant said she refused to serve the man because he walked back up to the drive-thru and banged on the window loudly. An officer told the man the dispute was a civil manner, and if he wanted a refund, he should contact the restaurant’s corporate office.