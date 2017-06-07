Cops Corner: Sarasota 6.8.17

June 4

WAKE-UP CALL

4 a.m. — 800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Property damage: A man reported someone slashed the tires on the van his father lent to him. The man said that around midnight, his ex-girlfriend started texting him saying he needed to come outside to see her. The man was asleep and did not respond. The ex-girlfriend then came inside the man's hotel and started banging on his room's door. The man did not want to get into a confrontation, so he contacted the front desk to get her to leave. A short time later, he heard someone telling her to leave, and she did.

When he woke up in the morning and went to his van, two of the tires were slashed. The man was sure his ex-girlfriend was responsible, though there were no witnesses or cameras that recorded the incident.

IN A RUT

2:46 p.m. — 100 block of Taft Drive

Assist other agency: A county parks employee contacted the police after finding a motor vehicle stuck in a drainage ditch at the entrance to a park. When an officer arrived, the employee was attaching a tow line from his four-wheeler to the car, which was still in the ditch. The employee said the car left deep ruts in the turf covering the drainage ditch as the driver attempted to drive through it.

The driver of the car said he was trying to take his car off road when he got stuck in the mud. The officer contacted the driver’s father and asked him to respond to the scene. He told the father his son would not be charged with a crime, but he would likely be responsible for the damage done to county property.

June 5

HOTEL FOR DOGS?

12:11 a.m. — 4800 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: An employee at a hotel said a guest was refusing to leave when asked. The employee said the guest had several dogs in his room, which is against the hotel’s policy. The guest told an officer there are no signs posted about pets in the hotel. The officer told the guest the pet policy was listed in the paperwork he signed when he received his room key. The employee agreed to refund the guest’s money, and the guest left the premises with his pets.

NOT-SO-SPECIAL DELIVERY

8 a.m. — 2800 block of Wood Street

Property damage: A man reported that, sometime within the past 24 hours, someone appeared to have hit his mailbox with a vehicle and driven off. An officer observed tire prints in the yard where the vehicle drove through. The man said he just wanted a case number for insurance purposes.