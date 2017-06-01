Cops Corner: Sarasota 6.1.17

May 27

FUNNY MONEY

7 p.m. — 3500 block of North Tamiami Trail

Suspicion: A woman said she received a counterfeit $10 bill from a convenience store. She said a day earlier, she got change for a $100 bill from the store. When she went back to buy something, an employee told her a $10 bill she had received was counterfeit. An employee at the convenience store said he remembered the woman and the counterfeit money, but he had not given her change for a $100 bill. The employee said she told him she had gotten the counterfeit bill from a gas station or laundromat. The woman did not have a receipt for the first transaction and could not remember what she purchased when she exchanged the $100 bill.

May 29

SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO?

12:51 a.m. — 4200 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A man reported that a woman in a neighboring unit was intoxicated, acting belligerent and throwing things. Officers made contact with the woman, who said she was packing her belongings and going somewhere else for the night. Officers told the woman she was too intoxicated to be traveling anywhere, and she understood. The woman agreed to go back inside and go to bed without causing further altercations.

WHERE’S THE BEEF?

4:45 p.m. — 200 block of North Lime Avenue

Theft: An officer received a report regarding a theft from a grocery store. An employee at the store said a man and woman came in and walked out with a bag filled with meat. The employee said the couple passed all points of sale without paying. When the officer made contact with the suspect, he immediately said he took “the meat.” He showed the officer two packages of meat, valued at $25.21.

SET OFF

6:37 p.m. — 300 block of North Lockwood Ridge Road

Noise complaint: A man complained that one of his neighbors had been setting off fireworks throughout the weekend. On this day, he said the fireworks started at 11 a.m. and then resumed at 6 p.m. The man said he yelled in the direction of the fireworks in hopes they would stop, and eventually threatened to call the police, but no one ever responded. He was unsure what house the fireworks were coming from. Officers drove through the area where the man suspected the fireworks might have been set off, but they did not see or hear anything. Officers told the man to call back if he heard any more fireworks.