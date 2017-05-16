Cops Corner: Sarasota 5.18.17

May 14

BAD PAINT JOB

4:45 a.m. — 2400 block of North Links Avenue

Property damage: A woman informed police that sometime during the night, someone poured gray paint on cars in the area. There was paint on the rear fender of one car and on the hood and rear fender of another. The woman washed the paint off the cars before an officer arrived, but the officer did see some residue on the vehicles. The woman said she had no knowledge of who might be responsible for the damage.

OFF THE MARK

12:30 p.m. — 2400 block of Floyd Street

Property damage: A woman reported that someone broke her bathroom window earlier in the day. The woman said a neighbor has a teenage son who shoots BB guns in their backyard. An officer examined the scene and said the damage was consistent with a small projectile. The neighbor confirmed his son does shoot a BB gun, and the pellets sometime ricochet. The neighbor said he was willing to pay for the damage and shared his information. The neighbor’s son said he was shooting around the time the window was broken and that one of the pellets could have caused the damage.

May 15

BREAKING BAD

9:33 a.m. — 1200 block of Second Street

Dispute: A man complained that the construction crew for a nearby project damaged the sidewalk alongside the building he owns. The supervisor for the construction project said they were putting in drain pipes and a fire hydrant, and had to break apart a portion of the sidewalk as part of the approved plans for the building. The supervisor said his crew fully intended to fix anything they had damaged.

TOW ZONE

3:55 p.m. — 700 block of North East Avenue

Dispute: A woman reported that her neighbor keeps parking his vehicles on her driveway, even though she asked him to stop. There was a motorcycle in her parking spot when officers arrived at her home. The neighbor said he had not parked on her property since the woman made him aware of the issue. He said he could not move the motorcycle because it belonged to his friend, and he did not have the keys. Officers told the man to get his friend to move the motorcycle as soon as he returns, or else it could be towed.