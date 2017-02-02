Cops Corner: Sarasota 2.2.17

Jan. 22

CUTTING TIES

8 p.m. — 500 block of Gillespie Avenue

Suspicion: A man reported that someone removed the electric meter and cut the power lines to a home he owns. The man said a family friend was responsible for the incident. The man rents the home to a family, and they had not had power since the incident occurred a week earlier. An officer made contact with the utility company, which agreed to assist the family renting the house.

Jan. 27

CAR PROBLEMS

12:25 a.m. — 1600 block of Laurel Street

Property damage: A man reported that another male was screaming in the middle of the roadway. The male had an object in his hand and appeared to be damaging a neighbor’s vehicle. The man yelled that he was going to call the police. The male, who appeared intoxicated, yelled back the intersection at which he lived and said “tell them to come and get me.” The male then fled the area.

The owner of the car came out and saw the damage. The car owner believed the person who damaged the vehicle was his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend. The car owner said his ex-girlfriend recently had her tires slashed, and the current boyfriend believes the car owner is responsible. The car owner denied damaging his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle.

Jan. 30

SMASH & JAB

12:25 a.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Property damage: A man reported that a customer started a fight at a bar and broke one of the business’ signs. The man said a bouncer kicked the customer out after he started a disturbance. The bouncer said the customer returned, enraged. The customer grabbed a display sign near the front door and smashed it on the ground. The bouncer ran outside and confronted the customer, who proceeded to punch the bouncer in the face. The customer then got into a truck and fled the area. Staff at the bar reviewed security footage from the incident, but was unable to find an angle that showed the customer’s face.

PACKING HEAT

8:44 a.m. — 3400 block of Fruitville Road

Lost and found property: The manager of a hotel reported that a customer left a gun, magazine, holster and 12 rounds of ammunition in his room after checking out. An officer made contact with the customer, who said he was aware of the situation. The police put the property into storage for safekeeping.