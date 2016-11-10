Cops Corner: Sarasota 11.10.16

Oct. 4

SHORT CIRCUIT

2:42 p.m. — 1000 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: A woman complained that the two electric mopeds she bought from a store were both not operating properly. She said both units shut off as she was riding them. The mechanic at the store said he did not have to repair the mopeds, because electrical problems were not covered under the woman’s warranty. The mechanic said he looked at the mopeds and corrected the problem, but the woman came back and said the mopeds were still not working properly.

The woman asked an officer to stand by while she removed the mopeds from the property. The mopeds appeared to work fine as the woman was driving them down the block. The woman told the officer she has not been riding electric mopeds for long, but she did take an electrical course in high school.

STUBHUB HUBBUB

9:50 p.m. — 800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Misc. Officer: A woman bought two tickets for a concert for $450, and ended up reselling them online for $1,200. The woman printed the tickets and mailed it to the buyer, but the buyer was turned away when she presented them at the venue. The website revoked the payment the woman received because the tickets were not valid. The woman said she contacted the venue, and an employee told her she was not supposed to sell the tickets and “karma would come back on her.” An officer told the woman this was a civil dispute, not a criminal matter.

Oct. 5

BOXING MATCH

11 a.m. — 1400 block of Second Street

Dispute: A worker directing traffic near a construction site reported that his boss began yelling at him and kicked his lunch box. The boss said he was yelling because the worker was allowing people to walk under the construction crane while it was in operation. The boss said he did not intend to kick the man’s lunchbox, but it was in his path where he was walking around.

Oct. 6

DUST UP

12:52 a.m. — 3500 block of Fruitville Road

Suspicion: An employee at a fast food restaurant said a man approached the drive-thru window and requested a refill of his cup. When the employee told the man the restaurant could not serve him, he became upset and knocked over a concrete ashtray that rolled into the parking lot and struck the employee’s car. There was minimal damage to the vehicle and no damage to the ashtray, and the employee did not want to press charges.