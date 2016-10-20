Cops Corner: Sarasota 10.20.16

Oct. 11

CRACKING THE CASE

5 a.m. — 0 block of North Tamiami Trail

Property Damage: An officer noticed his department-issued phone was missing. The officer tracked the phone to the intersection of Gulfstream Avenue and Tamiami Trail, and found the phone sitting in the roadway in front of the Unconditional Surrender statue. The phone had been removed from its protective case. The officer speculated that he accidentally left his phone on top of his vehicle while making an arrest, and that it fell off the car when he was transporting the suspect.

Oct. 14

OPEN THE GATES

4 p.m. — 200 block of Fletcher Avenue

Property Damage: A man reported that, sometime over the weekend, someone broke the gate arms at a parking lot. There was no surveillance in the parking lot and no known suspects. The man estimated the damage at $75.

Oct. 17

SLEEP & SLIDE

7:49 a.m. — 2400 block of North Osprey Avenue

Dispute: A man reported that another person was sleeping on a neighboring property without permission. The man said the alleged intruder broke the window and the door to the bedroom he was sleeping in. The alleged intruder said it was his brother’s property, and that he was sleeping there with permission. The property owner said the brother was in the process of being evicted, and that he was not supposed to have guests, although the brother had not signed any lease agreement. The officer told the property owner that it is not possible for the police to enforce verbal rules without a written agreement in place.

SORE WINNER

8:35 a.m. — 3500 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A man got into a dispute with a department store employee regarding a lottery ticket he had presented to them. The man believed the ticket was a $200 winner, but the employee only gave him $20. The employee said she scanned the ticket and it was only worth $20. The man was upset the employee would not give him back his ticket to inspect it. An officer gave the man the ticket, and he confirmed it was worth $20.