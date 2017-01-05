Cops Corner: Sarasota 1.5.16

Dec. 13

INSIDE JOB

7:30 p.m. — 2600 block of Courtland Street

Property damage: The director of a health facility reported that, sometime during the night, somebody pulled the back door of the building off its hinges. The director estimated the cost of the damages were more than $300. She said there was no surveillance footage of the event, but there were suspicions that an employee of the facility was responsible.

Jan. 1

TAKE A DIVE

2:13 a.m. — 1900 block of Main Street

Marchman Act: A person reported that a seemingly intoxicated man was running through the parking garage and diving into the bushes. The person said the man had been causing a disturbance at a bar nearby, as well. Officers made contact with the man, who was lying in the bushes, and took him into custody.

Jan. 2

NOTE TO SELF

12:52 a.m. — 500 block of Goodrich Avenue

Noise complaint: An anonymous caller said a woman was loudly talking to herself outside, waking people up in the process. An officer made contact with the woman, who was still talking to herself. The woman said she was upset about the status of her relationship, and went on to talk about unrelated topics with the officer. The officer asked the woman to keep her voice down because people were sleeping in the area. The woman agreed.

SQUATTERS’ WRONGS

11:58 a.m. — 1300 block of South Orange Avenue

Property damage: A member of a neighborhood association noticed that someone picked a boulder up from in front of the neighborhood sign and dropped it on top of the flood lights used to illuminate the sign. The neighborhood association representative suspected a group of individuals removed from a nearby property for squatting might have been responsible for the incident.

SHATTER PROOF

5:46 p.m. — 2100 block of Adams Lane

Property damage: An employee at a skate shop reported damage to the glass front door of the business. The employee did not see anyone damage the door, which was cracked from top to bottom, and did not hear the glass break. One person in the area said a ball joint flew off a skateboard once and cracked a different window in the shop. Another person said he thought someone shot the glass with a BB gun. Several other skaters reported seeing a person walking around with a BB gun that afternoon.