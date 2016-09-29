Cops Corner: Sarasota 09.28.16

Sept. 24

POPPING OFF

4 p.m. — 1300 block of South Tamiami Trail

Property damage: A man reported that someone threw a cup full of soda into his truck. The man said he was parked at a grocery station, and when he came out he found a cup from a fast food restaurant in the back of his truck. The man asked the grocery store manager if the incident was visible on the security cameras. The manager said it was, and that another man exited his car, walked over to the man’s truck and threw the cup through the truck’s window.

Sept. 25

FISH OUT OF WATER

6:34 a.m. — 1300 block of Siesta Drive

Dispute: While crossing under the Siesta Key bridge while fishing, a man reported that another fisherman threatened to throw him under the water. The fisherman acknowledged the incident, and said he approached the man because he woke up another fisherman who was sleeping and trying to enjoy the peace and quiet. The fisherman said he was Irish, and said his Irish roots came out when he told the man to go fish somewhere else if he didn’t like this location. The fisherman denied making any physical threats.

HIGH STAKES

7:30 a.m. — 2500 block of Novus Street

Dispute: A man said his neighbor removed a metal stake from his side of the property line. The man said he had the stake in the ground to mark where his property line started. The man’s neighbor said she removed the stake because she was doing yard work and it was in the way. An officer asked the neighbor to place the stake back in the ground, and the neighbor agreed.