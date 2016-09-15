COPS CORNER: Sarasota 09.15.16

Aug. 23

BELLIGERENT BLACK BELT

12:30 a.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Dispute: The manager of a bar said a man upstairs refused to leave the premises after causing problems with other patrons. The man threatened to fight anyone who tried to make him leave, and claimed to have a black belt in martial arts. When officers arrived, the man agreed to go outside, but he refused to provide his name and date of birth. The officer told the man he was not free to leave, but the man attempted to walk away. The officer eventually arrested the man for refusing to comply.

Sept. 1

NAILED HIM

12:01 a.m. — 319 Gershwin Drive

Property Damage: A woman reported that someone placed a nail in her car’s tire to deflate it. She did not think anything of it at first, but then she received a message from a former housemate asking her how her car was treating her. She had a falling out with the housemate, and thought it was suspicious that he reached out since they had not spoken since the falling out. When she asked if he put the nail in her tire, he did not confirm or deny it.

Sept. 8

CONSTRUCTION DESTRUCTION

7:27 p.m. — 1400 block of Second Street

Property Damage: A woman reported that a construction crane dropped debris onto her car as she was driving down the street. The woman was not injured, but the incident caused some damage to the vehicle.

Sept. 11

LOCKED INSIDE

3:20 a.m. — 5000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: Hotel guests complained about other guests being loud in a nearby room. An employee at the hotel said the loud guests were upset because there was a defective lock in the room in which they were saying. The lock had a dead battery, rendering the door inoperable from the inside — which means it could only be opened from the outside. The room renter said they were being loud to try to get staff to let her out of the room. She wanted hotel staff to move her to another room, but staff said it would cost extra money.