Cops Corner: Longboat Key 8.24.17

AUG. 14

UNSUBSCRIBE

11:57 a.m. — 800 block of Spanish Drive North

Fraud: After receiving a call about an unjustified magazine-subscription bill, a man sought help from police. The man told police he was threatened with court action over the unpaid subscription, which he said he never purchased and had never previously heard about. The officer told the man the call was likely some kind of a scam and that he should make a report if the calls continued.

YOU DON’T BELONG HERE

1:01 p.m. — 4800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Trespassing: A manager called police about a yellow van that parked on his property without authorization. The manager told officers three people had parked the van the day before and stayed about three hours on the beach. A property employee looked at the van and spotted a counterfeit parking pass on the dashboard. The responding officer told the property manager to call again if the beachgoers park there again.

AUG. 16

DOWN FOR THE COUNT

5:31 p.m. — 500 block of Jungle Queen Way

Suspicious circumstance: A caller told a responding police officer that, after leaving his home for a few hours, he discovered his mailbox on the ground. There was no damage to the mailbox, which still had mail inside. The officer examined the mailbox post with the caller and found no damage. The officer noted a mounting board attached to the bottom of the mailbox was dry rotted and broken. After surveying the street, the officer found no other mailboxes afflicted.

TRAPPED IN PARADISE

9:30 p.m. — 600 block of Dream Island Road

Public Service: An officer responded to a report of someone being locked in a bedroom. Upon the officer’s arrival, the dispatcher advised the officer about a spot on the property where a spare key was hidden. After entering the property, the officer opened the bedroom door, behind which a woman and her son had been trapped.