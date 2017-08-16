Cops Corner: Longboat Key 8.17.17

AUG. 4

TRYING TO WORK HERE!

10:03 a.m. — 700 block of Dream Island Road

Suspicious vehicle: An officer responded to the area in reference to a suspicious vehicle and, upon arrival, located a white pickup truck. The officer ran the truck’s tags in the police system and found it belonged to a surveying company conducting work for the town’s underground utilities project. The officer located one of the surveyors who said the vehicle was his and that the workers would be finishing up in the area soon.

AUG. 6

TV OR NOT TV?

8:03 a.m. — 5500 block of GMD

Suspicious circumstance: A caller reported to police that he thought he saw a tent in a wooded area. Upon arrival, an officer discovered what the caller believed to be a tent — an old black television that was partially buried in some brush. The officer noted it appeared the TV had been there for a long time.

AUG. 7

BEWARE THE PAJAMA PEOPLE

3:43 a.m. — 400 block of North Shore Road

Suspicious circumstance: A caller reported to police that her adult son had seen a man and what appeared to be three juveniles standing across the street in their pajamas. The caller said she did not see the quartet, but thought she heard walking or running in the bushes across the street. Two officers checked the area and were unable to locate anyone matching the description. They did note that several raccoons were running through bushes and making noise.