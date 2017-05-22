Cops Corner: Longboat Key 5.25.17

MAY 19

MISSING, NOT MISSING

10:26 p.m.: -- 400 block of L’Ambiance Drive.

Public service: Police received a call regarding a possible missing person. A man reported his wife had been following him home from Sarasota in her car but was overdue at their Longboat Key home and unreachable via cell phone. As the officer was en route, he was notified the woman’s car had broken down, and the man was on his way to her location.

MAY 18

TWO-WHEELED SPEED

11:09 p.m. – 900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Traffic violation: As an officer was closing Overlook Park, he spotted five motorcycles driving north on Gulf of Mexico Drive at about 55 mph and accelerating. The officer switched on emergency lights, and two of the motorcycle riders stopped while the other three continued on. They were given verbal warnings for speed and told to tell their group to obey traffic laws.

MAY 16

NO FISHING

12:45 a.m. – 500 block of Schooner Lane.

Suspicious person: Following up on a report of a suspicious vehicle, the responding officer found a man near the reported SUV. The man said he was looking for a place to fish, and was equipped with a variety of rods and other gear. The officer told the man he couldn’t fish behind private property. After checking to make sure nothing looked out of the ordinary nearby, the officer allowed the man to leave, telling him he needed to find a public place to fish, before 11 p.m.

MAY 16

DOG BITES NEIGHBOR

11:20 a.m. – Police station lobby.

Animal incident: A woman at the Longboat Police Department lobby told an officer she encountered a new neighbor on the 3400 block of Winding Oaks Drive and asked permission to pet his small dog. When she did, the dog bit her hand, causing several small puncture marks, which did not require medical attention. The woman reported the incident to the homeowners association, which recommended filing a police report. She was given information on how, if desired, to file a report with animal control.

MAY 15

WAITING FOR OWNERS

1:24 p.m. 400 block of GMD

Animal rescue: An officer was called to a Longboat Key restaurant on a report of dogs inside a running SUV. The officer found a pair of dogs inside a running Jeep Patriot, with the air conditioning on. The dogs appeared to be in no distress. The officer found the owner inside and told him it was illegal to leave an unattended car running. The owner said he didn’t know that and would find another way to accommodate his dogs.