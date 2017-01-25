Cops Corner: Longboat Key 1.25.2017

Jan. 16

Trash Trouble

12:30 p.m. — 700 block of Norton Street

Property Damage: A man called police to report that a garbage truck ran over grass in front of his home. Upon arrival, officers noted that the area with damage is actually town property. The man said he knew that, and just wanted to document issues with the garbage company causing damage to the neighborhood.

Down the Drain

3:53 p.m. — 600 block of Ranger Lane

Dumping: A man reported that he saw a bald-headed man dump what appeared to be paint down a storm drain. Police approached a man near the caller’s house matching the description, and he said he had dumped a water and sand mixture down the drain. Officers told the man not to dump anything down storm drains in the future.

Jan. 17

Heated Exchange

11:31 a.m. — 3800 block of GMD

Disturbance: A woman called police to report that two men were nose-to-nose yelling at each other about getting into a physical alteration during a condominium board meeting. When officers arrived, one of the men left without a physical fight and the meeting resumed.

Garbage Pickup

2:03 p.m. — 2:03 p.m.

Lost Property: A property manager reported that two $50 garbage cans were missing from one of her properties. She last saw the two receptacles on the previous garbage day. The woman noted there was nobody living at the residence, but construction was going on.

Jan. 18

Digital Deadbeat

12:31 p.m. — 5400 block of GMD

Public Service: A woman called police to report strange exchanges with a Longboat Key man she met on a dating website. She told officers she had been texting and emailing the man for a month, but lately he began asking her for money. The woman believed his account may have been hacked, and just wanted to file a police report.

Wrong Number

6:30 p.m.

Abandoned 911 Call: Officers responded to a dropped 911 call, after which the caller said he had made a mistake while trying to dial a New York area code.

Jan. 19

Where There’s Smoke

6:07 p.m. — 100 block of North Shore Road

Fire: A caller reported a fire on Beer Can Island, but upon arrival, police could not find any sign of a fire. Firefighters were also called, and similarly did not find a fire.

Jan. 22

Keeping the Peace

11:07 a.m. — 300 block of North Shore Road

Disturbance: A man walked into the police station to report that his neighbor was playing his stereo loudly, and making hand gestures at him while he was outside. Police responded, and although there was not a violation, they informed the man about the town’s noise ordinance. Officers encouraged the men to talk to each other and try to keep the peace in the neighborhood.